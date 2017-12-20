WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, has published the results of a 2017 U.S. Retail Holiday spending report through WNS DecisionPoint, the company's thought leadership platform designed to provide companies with strategic business insights. The report analyzes spending comparisons and shopper purchase curves based on a survey of over 3,000 consumers across the U.S.

"The purchase journeys of shoppers in the retail industry are becoming more complex even as they continue to look for a higher level of personalization and digitization. WNS DecisionPoint has developed two proprietary analytical models Consumer Decision Trees and Shopping Inhibitor Index. These models provide insights into customer journeys across various formats, and track major irritants that customers have while shopping in stores. These insights will enable companies to target customers effectively, drive personalization and increase revenue," said Akhilesh Ayer, Head Research Analytics, WNS.

The holiday report analyzes shoppers' cadence across product categories and compares trends from the previous year. Some key highlights from the 2017 report include:

The average customer is expected to spend 21% more than last year

85% of customers are unlikely to shop after Christmas

Gen X will spend 47% more than last year compared to other demographic groups

E-commerce continues to edge out brick-and-mortar stores and is increasingly becoming the first choice for shoppers in various product categories, especially consumer electronics

While shoppers browse at physical stores, they immediately check online sites for a wider assortment. "Endless aisles", where customers can view products online that are not available in stores, can be an effective solution

The report also tracks the impact of digital retail on the extended ecosystem and provides themes for retailers to enhance the in-store shopper experience.

WNS DecisionPoint is part of WNS' Research and Analytics unit. The platform offers C-suite executives industry insights, and market research and strategic analysis on current and emerging business trends. WNS' analytics practice consists of 2500+ employees with core analytics experience and a client base that spans a wide range of industries such as travel, insurance, banking, retail and consumer packaged goods.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of September 30, 2017, WNS had 35,121 professionals across 52 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005714/en/

Contacts:

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Investors:

David Mackey

Corporate SVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

+1 (201) 942-6261

david.mackey@wns.com

or

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com pr@wns.com