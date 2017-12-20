Global leader in offshore wind development and New England's largest energy company propose to build commercial-scale wind farm to create cost-effective clean energy and job creation in the commonwealth

Bay State Wind, the partnership between Ørsted (formerly DONG Energy) and Eversource, today submitted their bid in response to the commonwealth's first RFP for offshore wind energy generation. Ørsted, a world leader in wind energy, has pioneered and refined the approach to developing and constructing offshore wind farms since it launched the world's first offshore wind farm in 1991. Eversource, New England's largest energy provider, has led the region in the development of its electrical transmission network and will develop and construct the project's onshore transmission system. Together the two companies bring their technical acumen, strong environmental record and unbeatable financial capacity to bear, creating an industry-leading offshore wind project for Massachusetts.

As included in its proposal, the Bay State Wind project will:

Create up to 1200 new jobs within the commonwealth during construction and up to 10,800 direct and indirect jobs over the life of the project

Provide 500,000 Massachusetts homes with clean, reliable and stable-priced power

Deliver $300 million in savings per year in lower winter power costs

Generate $30 million in lease payments, fees and taxes that will support local government functions over the operational lifespan

Make $1 billion direct investment in the commonwealth

Commit $17.5 million to support the commonwealth's cornerstone programs for low income families

Support the construction of the first purpose-built Jones Act-compliant installation and transportation vessels that will enable the greater utilization of Massachusetts ports and harbor facilities

Promote and work with Massachusetts-based advanced manufacturing firms, as well as the many global industry leaders that have committed to working with Bay State Wind

Partner with local educational institutions to develop and train the future offshore wind workforce

The project, which will be located 25 miles off of New Bedford, will be a significant distance away from the coast and residential communities. It will also include a 55 MW battery storage solution, the largest battery storage system ever deployed in conjunction with a wind farm, helping to ensure power is available during peak hours when it is needed most.

"Bay State Wind is the most experienced, dependable partner to help Massachusetts realize its ambitions of becoming the hub for offshore wind development in North America," said Ørsted President of North America Thomas Brostrøm. "The partnership between Ørsted and Eversource brings together local experience, international expertise and unbeatable financial strength. This project is poised to be the most technologically advanced offshore wind farm providing energy at the lowest cost to consumers, all while bringing significant environmental and community benefits."

"We are confident that this bid represents the commonwealth's strongest opportunity to meet its clean energy goals and lead the country in offshore wind development," said Eversource Vice President of Business Development Mike Auseré. "By capturing New England's powerful and consistent offshore wind resource through the most advanced generation and transmission technology, we can provide clean electricity directly to the region. Additionally, Massachusetts will see major new investment, job creation, and an increase in tax revenues to support public services."

New Bedford will serve as the staging area for construction, as well as the operations and maintenance base throughout the lifetime of the wind farm. Bay State Wind opened a New Bedford office in November, where community collaboration and engagement activities will be overseen. An onshore substation is planned in Somerset, where the project will deliver its energy to the commonwealth and where the battery storage solution will be developed.

Bay State Wind launched its partnership to jointly develop, construct and operate the utility-scale offshore wind project in December 2016. Over the last year, Bay State Wind has added talented staff and expertise from both Ørsted and Eversource in order to develop the strongest possible bid for the proposed state-of-the-art offshore wind project.

To view our video, please click here.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 5,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen [Ørsted as of 31 October]. In 2016, the company's revenue was DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. Ørsted's North American headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of its more than 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCorp) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceEnergy). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005719/en/

Contacts:

Ørsted North America

Lauren Burm, 617-309-8730

laubu@orsted.com

or

Eversource

Caroline Pretyman, 617-424-2460

caroline.pretyman@eversource.com

or

Mike Durand, 508-441-5831

michael.durand@eversource.com