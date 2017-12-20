Global Automotive Telematics Control Unit Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.57%

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive telematics control unit market to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Telematics Control Unit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of rental and shared taxi companies. The number of individuals opting for on-demand taxi operators is increasing due to the lack of parking space for self-drive cars and aggressive discount offers given by on-demand taxi operators to capture more customers. Moreover, unlike the self-drive car rental companies, on-demand taxi operators do not maintain a fleet, and taxi bookings are made through mobile apps. Hence, the business model of on-demand taxi service is flexible and easier to manage than the self-drive car rentals.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing implementation of cloud content data centers. The integration of telematics with the cloud is driving the global automotive TCU market. Toyota Motor and Panasonic, an electronics firm, jointly developed a telematics system that links car applications to cloud data center. This service suggests the driver about road condition, weather conditions, and user driving preference. This application is currently used in more than 3,000,000 vehicles in Japan equipped with telematics service that gives traffic updates.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Poor telecom infrastructure in emerging countries. Vehicles being mobile in nature are not connected to data cables or power cables. The major challenge of TCU comes from battery power, RF connectivity, and the reliability when accidents or crash occurs. Battery power is very important for TCU, the main battery of a vehicle or power source may not be functional in case of any crash or accident. The alternate or backup battery may be provided for TCU to enable the eCall function during accidents. These battery backups must be very robust and must be powerful enough to support loud and clear calls.

