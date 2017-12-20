The global spectrophotometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global spectrophotometer market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global spectrophotometer market analyzes the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including life sciences, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental. As projected in 2016, more than 32% of the market share originated from life sciences.

Based on geography, the global spectrophotometer market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas dominated the spectrophotometer market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 41% of the share in 2016.

"Investments by the federal government in the medical science sector is the key driver for the growth of the global spectrophotometer market. Therefore, the demand for sophisticated and high-performance test and measurement equipment is always high in this region. Healthcare spending in North America is expected to increase by an average of 4.7% annually during the forecast period, which is driven by growing insurance coverage in the US under the Affordable Care Act. The rise in healthcare spending will imply a rise in disease diagnosis. This will enhance the requirement for instruments such as a spectrophotometer," says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Global spectrophotometer market segmentation: competitive vendor landscape

The global spectrophotometer market is fragmented. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, and Hitachi High-Technologies are the leading vendors in the market. The competition is expected to intensify among vendors in terms of adopting modern technologies, and the vendors are introducing additional features to gain a better competitive edge over other market players. A major strategy adopted by the vendors is the acquisition of local and regional players by prominent vendors. By acquiring these smaller players, a firm can expand its operations across different regions and, therefore, gain more global exposure.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Inventions of drugs

Increasing use in cell culture

Market challenges:

High cost of components

Raw material procurement challenges

Market trends:

Increasing investments and adoption of spectrophotometer in environmental monitoring

Increased consolidation

