A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" to TDC Special Risk Insurance Company (TDCSR) and The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange (TDC RRG), newly added members of the Doctors Company Insurance Group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in Washington, D.C. Additionally, A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a" of The Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange (The Exchange) (Napa, CA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, TDC Specialty Insurance Company (Washington, D.C.). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

TDCSR is a wholly owned subsidiary, and TDC RRG is a sponsored risk retention group of The Exchange. The ratings of The Exchange are being extended to TDCSR and TDC RRG due to their specific roles within the organization, providing growth opportunities in medical professional liability lines throughout the United States Both companies share common management with The Exchange and are fully integrated into the Exchange's operations and strategic plans. TDC RRG also benefits from significant quota share reinsurance with TDCSR.

