Security System Integrators Market Worth 14.72 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new research report"Security System Integrators Market by Security Type (Application, Endpoint, Network, Data, Risk and Compliance Management, and Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to grow from USD 9.76 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.72 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The major forces driving the Security System Integrators Market are rising network complexities due to mergers and acquisitions and third-party application deployment, lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals in enterprises, growing security needs for Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, and increasing adoption of cloud-based services.

The network security type is estimated to havethe largest market share in the Security System Integrators Market in 2017



The network security type is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Security System Integrators Market from 2017 to 2022. Network security includes security products and services that are used to detect and prevent cyber threats in a computer network and network accessible resources. Even employees' mobile devices, connected 24/7 to the internet and often unsecure, make the enterprises' critical network infrastructure vulnerable to various security threats. Network security helps protect the data from various threats, such as Structured Query Language (SQL) injections, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and cross-site scripting attacks.

The government vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Security System Integrators Market during the forecast period



The government vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been a strong adoption of advanced security solutions in the government vertical in the recent years. Cybercriminals have turned their interest toward the government vertical as it holds nation's critical information. This vertical also uses the latest technologies for work, hence the concept of eGovernance has led the government to focus more on cybersecurity threats.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest market share in the Security System Integrators Market during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Security System Integrators Market from 2017 to 2022, due to the presence of major security vendors, security system integrators, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The organizations in this region are increasingly adopting advanced security solutions to protect their critical IT assets. The other drivers for the increasing demand for security system integrators include the need for regulatory compliance and easy integration of security solutions with organizations' existing security infrastructure.

The major security system integrators include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Development LP (US), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Accenture BCR (Ireland), Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), CIPHER Security LLC (US), Integrity360 (Ireland), Vandis, Inc. (US), Anchor Technologies, Inc. (US), and Innovative Solutions Co (Saudi Arabia).

