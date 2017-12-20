The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) announced a new efficiency milestone, achieving 21.5% average cell efficiency for its fully screen printed bifacial silicon technology. According to SERIS, the milestone was achieved at pilot-scale production using commercial available wafer.

SERIS has reached 21.5% average efficiency using its monoPoly silicon solar cell technology. SERIS used a pilot scale production line, and commercially available Si wafers.

The technology developed by SERIS, named monopoly, is bifacial and can be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...