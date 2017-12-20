

Octopus Titan VCT plc



20 December 2017



Issue of Supplementary Prospectus



The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that a Supplementary Prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus') relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of £80 million (the 'Offer'), in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years has been published today.



The Supplementary Prospectus refers to proposed changes to the law relating to Venture Capital Trusts set out in the Chancellor of the Exchequer's budget statement on 22 November 2017, the publication of the draft Finance Bill on 1 December 2017 and of guidance notes issued by HMRC and HM Treasury on 4 December 2017 which have required an amendment to the risk factors relating to the Offer, details of which are set out in the Supplementary Prospectus.



A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:



https://octopusinvestments.com/investor/our-products/venture-capital- trusts/octopus-titan-vct/



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX