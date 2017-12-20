Wins showcase Jacobs' leadership and success in project delivery and design

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) received four awards from leading industry organizations in the transportation and construction sectors. Jacobs, in partnership with its clients, won a National Transport Award, two British Construction Industry Awards and an Institution of Structural Engineers award.

"These awards are a testament to the strong commitment of our people to performance excellence, which is one of Jacobs' main competitive advantages," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure President Bob Pragada. "Our people are focused on providing our clients the best, most innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them meet their goals. These winning projects highlight our leadership in the transportation and construction industry."

The National Transport Awards (NTA) 2017 presented the Essex County Council, which was supported by Jacobs, the prestigious Transport Local Authority of the Year accolade. Jacobs has been supporting Essex County Council through the Ringway Jacobs Essex Framework, created in 2012, to deliver a highway network for the area. The NTA award recognized the strong collaborative culture and multi-disciplinary approach of the project.

Jacobs also enjoyed double success at the British Construction Industry (BCI) 2017 Awards, in recognition of the Heysham to M6 Link Road and British Airways i360 projects.

Jacobs has been working on the Heysham to M6 Link Road with Lancashire County Council since 2008 to deliver the project through the design, assessment, statutory process and construction stages. The scheme, which received the Infrastructure Project of the Year accolade at the BCI 2017 Awards, has been able to reduce travel times and cut congestion with significant social and economic benefits.

The Judges' Special Award at the BCI 2017 Awards went to the British Airways i360, a futuristic vertical pier designed to replace the historic West Pier. Jacobs provided engineering design, project management, construction design management coordination and inspection services.

The Institution of Structural Engineers also recognized Jacobs for its work on the British Airways i360 project with the North West Regional Award in the category of Project Constructed Outside the North West Region.

Jacobs employs some of the most experienced technical and professional services practitioners in the U.K. and has grown to more than 7,000 people at locations across the country. The company has more than 900 graduates, technicians and apprentices currently training in the U.K.

