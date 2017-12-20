ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018

Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018
The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") for ABN AMRO Bank resulted in a 10.4% CET1 requirement for 2018, in line with the SREP requirement for 2017 adjusted for further phase-in of the combined buffer requirement and countercyclical buffer.
The fully loaded CET1 requirement for 2019 is expected at 11.78%, which is in line with our previous indication and includes a countercyclical buffer and the further phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 2.25% in 2018 to 3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.875% in 2018 to 2.5% in 2019).
At the end of the third quarter of 2017, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of 17.6%.
ABN AMRO Press Relations ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd, senior press officer Dies Donker, Head Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire