sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,786 Euro		+0,072
+0,27 %
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABN AMRO GROUP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,635
26,791
18:34
26,646
26,752
18:27
20.12.2017 | 17:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018

Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018

The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") for ABN AMRO Bank resulted in a 10.4% CET1 requirement for 2018, in line with the SREP requirement for 2017 adjusted for further phase-in of the combined buffer requirement and countercyclical buffer.

The fully loaded CET1 requirement for 2019 is expected at 11.78%, which is in line with our previous indication and includes a countercyclical buffer and the further phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 2.25% in 2018 to 3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.875% in 2018 to 2.5% in 2019).

At the end of the third quarter of 2017, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of 17.6%.

ABN AMRO Press Relations ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd, senior press officer Dies Donker, Head Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018 (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2157563/829297.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)