ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018

Supervisors confirm SREP requirement of 10.4% CET1 for 2018

The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") for ABN AMRO Bank resulted in a 10.4% CET1 requirement for 2018, in line with the SREP requirement for 2017 adjusted for further phase-in of the combined buffer requirement and countercyclical buffer.

The fully loaded CET1 requirement for 2019 is expected at 11.78%, which is in line with our previous indication and includes a countercyclical buffer and the further phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 2.25% in 2018 to 3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.875% in 2018 to 2.5% in 2019).

At the end of the third quarter of 2017, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of 17.6%.

