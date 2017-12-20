Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 December 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 107,278 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.5000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.2500p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.2763p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,814,024 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,814,024 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5603 28.50 12:02:28 London Stock Exchange 5694 28.50 14:29:09 London Stock Exchange 9502 28.25 14:39:25 London Stock Exchange 5497 28.25 14:39:25 London Stock Exchange 26560 28.25 14:40:00 London Stock Exchange 22192 28.25 14:43:52 London Stock Exchange 7000 28.25 16:08:18 London Stock Exchange 2510 28.25 16:08:18 London Stock Exchange 22720 28.25 16:12:45 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-