Mittwoch, 20.12.2017

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
20.12.2017 | 17:58
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 20

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:20 December 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):107,278 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.5000p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.2500p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.2763p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,814,024 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,814,024 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
560328.5012:02:28London Stock Exchange
569428.5014:29:09London Stock Exchange
950228.2514:39:25London Stock Exchange
549728.2514:39:25London Stock Exchange
2656028.2514:40:00London Stock Exchange
2219228.2514:43:52London Stock Exchange
700028.2516:08:18London Stock Exchange
251028.2516:08:18London Stock Exchange
2272028.2516:12:45London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2017 PR Newswire