Kudelski Group to Demonstrate IoT Security Suite, Secure Mobile Communications

and Video Surveillance Tech at CES 2018

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA, December 20, 2017 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, will demonstrate its IoT Security Suite at CES 2018. The comprehensive suite of services and technologies targets device manufacturers and service providers who need solid security foundations in order to enable long-term monetization, privacy and safety of their devices and enable new sustainable business models. The suite and several applications built using its technologies will be demonstrated at CES 2018 in Las Vegas (Jan. 9-12).

The two real-world applications of the Kudelski IoT Security Suite that will be demonstrated at CES (San Polo Venetian Meeting Room #3501) are:

WHITE NOISE Secure Communications : a secure, hardware-based mobile communication solution for businesses and government institutions that can support the highest security levels, up to "Secret", while allowing people to continue using the iOS or Android mobile devices they already own. The technology is also available as a secure Bluetooth headset, designed and developed in partnership with leading electronics company, Sennheiser.



: a secure, hardware-based mobile communication solution for businesses and government institutions that can support the highest security levels, up to "Secret", while allowing people to continue using the iOS or Android mobile devices they already own. The technology is also available as a secure Bluetooth headset, designed and developed in partnership with leading electronics company, Sennheiser. Surveillance Camera Security: The ability to re-secure security cameras already deployed in the field that may be vulnerable to cyberattacks and interception of the video using a small, after-market appliance that protects the video and the camera using strong encryption and firewall technologies. The solution incorporates key technologies from partners like Ionic (policy management system), 42Crunch (API Firewall), and SmarDTV (hardware design and manufacturing).

The comprehensive IoT security solution builds on 30 years of Kudelski Group innovation in protecting digital TV content on more than 500 million devices, as well as its strong expertise in cybersecurity. It makes IoT security easy to embrace and provides secure foundations for the device, network, data, commands, monitoring and security evolution that are essential to enable and sustain IoT new business model. By leveraging state-of-the-art security hardware designed by Swiss engineers and its unique heritage in both pay TV and cybersecurity, Kudelski Group is uniquely positioned to provide companies with design, implementation and long-term security lifecycle management of their connected business models across a variety of industries.

For more information about Kudelski Group IoT Solutions and Services, please visit (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/iot-security: https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/iot-security).

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit (www.nagra.com: http://www.nagra.com/)

Media Contacts

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+41 79 560 43 75

(christopher.schouten@nagra.com: mailto:christopher.schouten@nagra.com)

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Manager Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962 5005

(cedric.alber@nagra.com: mailto:cedric.alber@nagra.com)