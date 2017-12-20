Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALSEN), a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases, today announced that its senior management team will host institutional investor and partnering meetings at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event taking place in San Francisco, January 8-10, 2018.

To schedule a meeting with Sensorion, investors can register on the online system managed by the Company's US investor relations firm, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, or make a request via e-mail at Access@LifeSciAdvisors.com.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

