ISS Europe 2018 to Focus on Winning in the Global Marketplace

Maximizing Europe's Competitive Advantage in the Global Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Electronics manufacturing executives will sharpen their competitive edge in Dublin, Ireland, on 4-6 March at Europe's SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS Europe). The three-day flagship business event brings together analysts, researchers, economists, technologists and industry leaders for critical insights into the forces shaping the electronics manufacturing supply chain. With Europe a key engine of global innovation and the supply chain, ISS Europe 2018 takes aim at helping European organisations find new ways to maximise competitive advantage.

"Organisations operating in Europe need to find the most effective way to innovate, manufacture and profit by leveraging their strengths in the global supply chain," said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe. "During ISS Europe 2018, hosted by SEMI Europe, top European companies, research institutes and public institutions will convene to discuss how to compete and win globally in the context of Europe's strategic, economic and social needs."

ISS Europe 2018 discussions will focus on successful manufacturing in Europe and mechanisms to support innovation. The speaker lineup includes:

David Bloss , VP, Technology Manufacturing Group, Intel

, VP, Technology Manufacturing Group, Holger Blume , professor, University of Hanover

, professor, Jean-Frederic Clerc , deputy CEO and CTO, CEA Tech

, deputy CEO and CTO, Kevin Cooney , senior VP and managing director, Global CIO, Xilinx EMEA

, senior VP and managing director, Global CIO, Jean-Christophe Eloy , CEO, Yole Développement

, CEO, Ann-Charlotte Johannesson , CEO, CEI-Europe AB

, CEO, Cheryl Miller , founder/executive director, Digital Leadership Institute

, founder/executive director, Michael Morris , director AMBER Research Centre, professor, Trinity College Dublin

, director AMBER Research Centre, professor, Alain Mutricy, senior VP product management, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

James O'Riordan , CTO, S3 Group

, CTO, David Sneddon , director of large customer sales for Central Europe , Google

, director of large customer sales for , Florien van der Windt , Cluster Manager Smart Mobility, Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Environment

, Cluster Manager Smart Mobility, Hanns Windele, vice president, Europe and India , Mentor Graphics, a Siemens Business

The Panel Discussion "Critical Strategies to Grow Europe in the Global Supply Chain" will highlight ISS Europe 2018 as participants take advantage of great networking opportunities such as an opening reception and a gala dinner announcing the 2017 European Award winner.

Join Europe's strategic thinkers and business drivers at ISS Europe 2018 in Dublin, Ireland from March 4-6, 2018!

For further information about our programs, please visit www.semi.org/eu/iss-europe-2018. Register before January 31 for a discount. Fee includes conference and presentations access, reception, lunches and dinner. To register online, please visit: https://iss2018.besl-eventservice.de/front/index.php

