Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report 2017: China Manufactured 282,900 CNC Machine Tools in 2016, a 5.7% Rise from a Year Earlier

The "Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global output value of machine tools came to 67.6 billion in 2016, down 2.2% from a year ago. Specifically, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan encountered sharp decline, while Germany enjoyed stable development, ranking first in the world by export volume and second only to China by output value.



As the world's largest machine tool market, China achieved machine tool sales of RMB199.6 billion in 2016, a figure on a par with the last year. However, the penetration of CNC machine tools remained low, only 25.7% in 2016, a huge gap compared with 60%-70% in developed countries.



China manufactured 282,900 CNC machine tools in 2016, a 5.7% rise from a year earlier, including 63,791 CNC lathes (up 3.9% YoY), 37,698 machining center (up 8.8% YoY) and 1,391 CNC grinders (down 1.6% YoY).



Major Chinese CNC machine tool manufacturers include Dalian Machine Tool Group, Shenyang Machine Tool (Group), JIER Machine Tool Group, Jiangsu Yawei Machine-Tool, Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery, Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group and Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control. Due to Shenyang Machine Tool (Group)'s years of losses and Dalian Machine Tool Group's bond defaults, the market concentration slipped critically with top5 enterprises holding a combined 30% market share in 2016.



Geographically, Northeast China and East China are main production bases for CNC metal-cutting machine tools (CNC lathe, machining center), while the Yangtze River Delta region is the major production base for CNC grinder and functional parts (ball screw and linear guideway). East China and Northeast China together seized about 73.6% of CNC metal-cutting machine tool market in 2016, compared with an 88% share for Central China and East China in CNC metal-forming machine tool market.

Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the followings:

Global and Chinese machine tool market (size, supply & demand, import & export, competitive landscape);

CNC machine tool markets (size, supply & demand, import & export) in major countries;

CNC machine tool in China (development environment, supply & demand, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);

(development environment, supply & demand, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.); Machine tool segments in China (CNC lathe, CNC grinder, machining center);

(CNC lathe, CNC grinder, machining center); Upstream (numerical control system, servo system) and downstream (automobile, aviation, rail transit equipment, electronic information) sectors of CNC machine tool industry in China ;

; 12 foreign and 19 Chinese CNC machine tool manufacturers (operation, CNC machine tool business).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of CNC Machine Tool Industry



2. Status Quo of Global and China Machine Tool Industry



3. Status Quo of CNC Machine Tool Markets Worldwide



4. Status Quo of CNC Machine Tool Market in China



5. Main CNC Machine Tool Products in China



6. Core Components of China CNC Machine Tool Industry



7. Downstream Sectors of China CNC Machine Tool Industry



8. Major Foreign CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers



9. Key Chinese CNC Machine Tool Enterprises



