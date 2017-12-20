Zcash Coin Prices Are on Their Way to $2,000I have never been so enamored with a sector I have also had so much disdain toward at the same time. This may sound confusing, so let me explain.This bipolar attitude is directed at the cryptocurrency sector. The logical side of my brain knows that these cryptocurrencies in their current form will not survive the test of time, so as a result, I am an obvious skeptic. At the same time, given that I am a technical analyst, I analyze the merits of an investment based on its price chart and I have to say the cryptocurrencies are impeccable in that respect. As a group, their price charts continue to suggest that there is a lot more.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...