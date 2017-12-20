UK-based investment company Supermarket Income REIT has acquired a Tesco Extra supermarket from Legal and General in the North Lanarkshire town of Cumbernauld, Scotland for £50m. The 9.5-acre site, which occupied a town centre location equidistant from Glasgow and Sterling, was made up of a 117,000 square foot Tesco Extra store, approximately 570 parking spaces and a 12-pump filling station. The acquisition reflected a net initial yield of 5.5% after the next agreed RPI-linked rent review in ...

