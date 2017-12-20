TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/17 -- (TSX: FUD)(TSX: FUD.A)(TSX: FDE)(TSX: FDE.A)(TSX: FSL)(TSX: FSL.A)(TSX: EUR)(TSX: EUR.A)(TSX: FSD)(TSX: FSD.A)(TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)(TSX: FTB)(TSX: FHD)(TSX: FHC)(TSX: FHF)(TSX: FHM)(TSX: FHG)(TSX: FHQ)(TSX: FHQ.F)(TSX: FHU)(TSX: FSR)(TSX: FST)(TSX: FST.A)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFs") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending December 29, 2017. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax.

The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2018 to Unitholders of record on December 29, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2017. The effective date for the reinvested distributions will be December 29, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Reinvested Fund Name Fund Distribution Distribution Ticker Amount ($) Amount ($) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 0.1094 - ---------------------------------- FUD.A 0.0965 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE 0.0500 - ---------------------------------- FDE.A 0.0350 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL 0.0600 - ---------------------------------- FSL.A 0.0420 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR 0.0700 - ---------------------------------- EUR.A 0.0485 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD 0.0900 0.4284 ---------------------------------- FSD.A 0.0629 0.4410 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP 0.0650 - ---------------------------------- ETP.A 0.0470 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB 0.0600 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF FHD 0.0842 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF FHC 0.3862 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF FHF 0.0555 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF FHM 0.9453 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 0.0250 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ 0.0650 0.1576 ---------------------------------- FHQ.F - 0.0508 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF FHU 0.1100 0.4766 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSR 0.3761 0.8439 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST 0.0550 - ---------------------------------- FST.A 0.0200 - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

