Top 5 Country B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts 2017-2021 Featuring Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, Inc. & Walmart

Projections for growth of the top five B2C E-Commerce markets covered in new report

The five nations leading in global B2C E-Commerce, including China, the USA, the UK, Japan and Germany, comprise over 75% of world-wide online retail sales. Projections cited in the yStats.com publication indicate that they will maintain their world leadership positions through the next five years, though most of them will lose a percentage of their share of the global sales due to much faster growth in developing economies. China, one the other hand, will see its share of global sales increase.

China, as well as the USA are projected to maintain double digit growth rates through the next five years. The compound annual increases in the other economies of the top five, the UK, Japan, and Germany, could be less than 10%, according to the sources cited the report. However, even in these nations, the growth of online retail is expected to far outpace the growth of traditional store-based retail. In China and the United Kingdom, online shopping will likely account for one-fifth of total retail purchases within the forecast period.

In all of these E-Commerce leading nations, the rapid expansion of shopping through mobile devices is one of the principal components of online sales growth. Research cited in the yStats.com publication shows that M-Commerce already comprises over half of online shopping in China and is expected to reach that level in the USA and UK with the next few years and will continue rapid expansion in Japan and Germany as well.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the world's largest B2C E-Commerce markets in 2017?

How much of global online retail will be generated by the top 5 countries in 2021?

How is online retail projected to develop in the these markets over the next five years?

What are sales and growth rate forecasts for B2C E-Commerce in China , Germany , Japan , the UK and the USA through 2021?

, , , the UK and the through 2021? Which growth drivers are online retail sales expected to have in these countries?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments



Global B2C/Retail E-Commerce Sales, by Two Comparative Estimates, in USD billion, and E-Commerce Share of Global Retail Sales, in %, 2016 & 2021f

Global Retail E-Commerce (incl. B2C, C2C and Services) Shares of Top 5 B2C E-Commerce Markets, in %, 2017f & 2021f

CAGR of B2C E-Commerce Sales of Top 5 B2C E-Commerce Markets, in %, by Minimum and Maximum CAGR Forecast, 2016 - 2021f



3. China



B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, November 2017

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, by Four Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2021f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in CNY billion, and CAGR, in %, by Four Comparative Estimates, 2015 - 2019f

E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by Six Comparative Estimates, 2015 - 2021f

Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Sales by B2C and C2C, in %, 2012 - 2019f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f, and CAGR, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f, and CAGR, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in USD billion, 2016 & 2020f, and CAGR, in %, 2016 - 2020f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2019f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2019f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2019f

Retail E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C), in CNY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2017f



4. USA



B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, November 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, by Six Comparative Estimates, 2015 - 2022f & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by Five Comparative Estimates, 2015 - 2022f & 2027f

Total Retail Sales and E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, and Change from Same Quarter a Year Ago, in %, Q1 2014 - Q2 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017f & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2015 & 2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016 & 2017f



5. UK



B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, June 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, by Six Comparative Estimates, and CAGR, in %, 2016 - 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by Three Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2017f & 2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2016 & 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, by Baseline and Enhanced Scenario*, 2016 & 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2015 - 2017f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2015 - 2017f



6. Japan



B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, November 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in JPY trillion, and Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2011-2016

B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Five Comparative Estimates, in USD billion and JPY trillion, 2016 - 2021f, and CAGR, in %, 2016 - 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2016 & 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in JPY trillion, 2016 - 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion and in % of Total Retail Sales, 2017f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in JPY trillion, 2016 & 2017f



7. Germany



B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, November 2017

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in EUR billion, by Five Comparative Estimates, and CAGR, in %, 2016 - 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by Five Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2022f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in EUR billion, 2017f & 2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2021f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in EUR billion, 2015 - 2017f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in EUR billion, 2015 - 2017f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2018f

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

Walmart

