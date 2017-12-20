The global ceramics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global ceramics market segmentation by application and product type

Technavio's report on the global ceramics market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including ceramic tiles, refractories, bricks, roof tiles and pipes, abrasives, technicalceramics, table and ornamental ware, and sanitary ware. The ceramic tiles segment led the application segment of the global ceramics market, accounting for close to 35% share of the market in 2016.

Based on product type, the global ceramics market has been segmented into traditional ceramics and advancedceramics. Traditional ceramics led the product type segment of the market in 2016, with more than 75% share of the global ceramics market.

"Traditionalceramics are made by heating clay and other cement at extremely high temperatures. These ceramics are used in the production of various products such as crockery, dishes, and ceiling and floor tiles, and in materials such as whitewares, cement, abrasives, refractories, brick and tile, and structuralclayproducts,"says Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research.

Global ceramics market: competitive vendor landscape

The global ceramics market is fragmented because of the presence of numerous companies in the global market. These companies invest highly in R&D to introduce innovative environment-friendly products. However, the presence of highly unorganized markets, primarily in China and India, pose a constant threat to these manufacturers in terms of their price and quality offerings to their customers. The global ceramics market is driven by key global vendors such as China Glass Holdings, Corning, SCHOTT, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Roca Sanitario, and AGC Ceramics. The market comprises other prominent vendors that hold a significant share of the global ceramics market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased investment in the development of infrastructure

Increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials

Market challenges:

High production cost

Rising demand for substitute materials

Market trends:

Increasing use of ceramics in medical applications

Increased expenditure on R&D for environment-friendly products

