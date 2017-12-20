

20 December 2017 The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 20 December 2017 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 20 October 2017. 755,495 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 72.3p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 69.75p per Ordinary Share.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company following this allotment is 144,306,716 Ordinary Shares.



Following this allotment, the Offer for Subscription that opened on 20 October 2017 is now closed.



