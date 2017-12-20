

ProVen VCT plc Issue of Equity 20 December 2017



The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 20 December 2017 of ordinary shares of 10p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 20 October 2017. 617,804 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 97.4p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 94.8p per Ordinary Share.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company following this allotment is 102,222,499 Ordinary Shares.



Following this allotment, the Offer for Subscription that opened on 20 October 2017 is now closed.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



- End



