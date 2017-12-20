Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal functional textile finishing agents marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The major vendors in the global functional textile finishing agents market have their presence across the globe. The global functional textile finishing agents market is highly competitive and moderately concentrated with the presence of major players such as BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Sumitomo Chemicals, and The Dow Chemical Company. Most of the players in this market are present in the Americas and EMEA. The global textile chemicals market is the parent market for the global functional textile finishing agents market. The market under research holds a share of around 13% of the parent market.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The threat of competition among the rival players in the market will remain high owing to the rising development of innovative products and the implementation of emerging technology in manufacturing smart fabrics. The other players such as Resil Chemicals, Archoma, Evonik Industries, and Lubrizol also have a considerable presence in this market. For instance, Resil Chemicals have launched its summer garment technology named COOLIT, which prevents the heat energy to pass through the fabrics."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BASF

BASF produces and supplies chemicals and intermediates including plasticizers, solvents, glues, monomers, and electronic chemicals. The company provides raw materials for detergents, textile fibers, plant protection, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. BASF end-users include the construction, automotive, agriculture, oil, plastics, furniture, electrical and electronics, and paper industries. The company manufactures functional textile finishing agents under the tradename Ultramid Polyamide.

Bayer

The company manufactures functional textile finishing agents under its Bayer Material Science unit. Bayer manufactures high-performance polyurethane coatings, colorants, and adhesives for textile finishing. The company develops waterborne polyurethane dispersions. Bayer manufactures polyamide fibers for swimwear, outerwear, hosiery, innerwear, and sportswear. The company's new polyisocyanate dispersion adheres to smart textiles. Bayer also offers scratch resistance and abrasion resistance properties. The company markets its functional textile finishing agents under the tradename Imprafix 2794 XP.

Huntsman Corporation

The company manufactures a wide range of functional textile finishing agents used in the manufacturing of smart fabrics. The products manufactured by the company offer specific features such as brightening effects, antistatic property, anti-slipping ability, repellent and release ability, sun protection, and softening property. Huntsman Corporation offers fluorescent whitening agents under the tradename UVITEX, UVITEX E, UVITEX BAC, UVITEX BPR LIQ, and UVITEX BHA LIQ.

Sumitomo Chemicals

The company manufactures functional textile finishing agents that are used in making a variety of smart fabric products with specific features. Sumitomo Chemicals manufactures disperse dyes, melamine resins, glyoxal resins, and textile hardening agents. Disperse dyes with the tradenames SUMIKARON dyes, SUMIKRON RPD dyes, and SUMIKARON UL dyes are manufactured in the Sumika Chemtex department of Sumitomo Chemicals. The Sumika Chemtex department of Sumitomo Chemicals manufactures reactive dyes for cellulosic fibers under the tradename SUMIFIX HF, SUMIFIX SUPRA, and SUMIFIX, which provide thermal stabilization in a wide range of temperatures.

The Dow Chemical Company

The company manufactures a wide range of functional textile finishing agents that are widely used in making featured fabrics. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of functional textile finishing agents globally. The Dow Chemical Company manufactures polyethylene glycols, polypropylene glycols, and their derivative products that are used as lubricating agents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, and antistatic agents in textile manufacturing. The company manufactures polyethylene glycol-based textile finishing agents under the tradename CARBOWAX. Other than this, some other functional textile finishing agents manufactured by the company are listed below.

