

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Magic Leap has finally unveiled its long-rumored augmented-reality headset the Magic Leap One: Creator Edition.



The mixed reality glasses consists of a pair of goggles, an external computer called Lightpack and a handheld controller. The mixed-reality glasses will ship in 2018, while interested people can sign up to be the first to know when it's available. The company plans to release SDK in early 2018.



According to Rolling Stones, the glasses can inject life-like moving and reactive people, robots, spaceships into a person's view of the real world.



The company, which is valued at nearly $5 billion, according to CB Insights, is backed by big names like Qualcomm Ventures, Alibaba, Morgan Stanley, T. Rowe Price, Google, Fidelity, Kleiner Perkins and Andreessen Horowitz, according to Crunchbase.



According to Rolling Stone, Magic Leap will offer two sizes of the goggles, with the option of custom forehead, nose, and temple pads. It's also supposedly working on getting prescription lenses built into models.



