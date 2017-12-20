Global Strain Gauges Market 2017-2023: Market to Grow from $286 Million in 2016, to $346 Million by 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Strain Gauges Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global strain gauges market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 3.92% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$346.795 million by 2023, increasing from a projected market size of US$286.139 million in 2018.



Strain Gauge is utilized in several fields such as testing of aircrafts, mechanical engineering development. Original equipment manufacturers also tend to rely on strain gauge sensing technology. This increases the demands for this market propelling its growth and creating greater future opportunities.



The Global Strain Gauges Market is competitive owing to the presence of well diversified international, regional and local players. However, some big international players dominate the market share owing to their brand image and market reach. The high market growth and favorable government policies are further attracting more players in the market while enhancing the competitive rivalry. The competitive landscape details strategies, products, and investments being done by key players in different technologies and companies to boost their market presence.



Some of the major players discussed in the report are Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM), Kyowa Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Instrument Plant, Tokyo Sokki Kenkyojo Co., Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Hitec Product, Inc, Omega.



Segmentation



By Type

Metal Strain Gauges sensors

Semiconductor Strain Gauges Sensors

By Application

Industrial measurement & control

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings Of The Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Strain Gauges Market Forecast By Type (US$ million)



6. Global Strain Gauges Market Forecast By Application (US$ million)



7. Global Strain Gauges Market Forecast By Geography (US$ million)



8. Competitive intelligence



9. Company profiles



Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM)

Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Instrument Plant

Tokyo Sokki Kenkyujo Co., Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Hitec Products, Inc

Omega

