Global Air Freshener Market 2017-2021 - Growing use of Smart Technology in Air Freshening Devices

The "Global Air Freshener Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global air freshener market to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Air Freshener Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, value and volume.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Air fresheners help remove bad odor and create a pleasant atmosphere in houses or commercial buildings. Wax melts, candles, auto spray air fresheners, plug-in air fresheners, room fragrances and room sprays, gel air fresheners, and car air fresheners are the various types of air fresheners. Each segment offers products at varying prices.
Some vendors offer air fresheners based on climatic conditions. Reckitt Benckiser is one of the leading vendors that manufactures air fresheners under the brand Air Wick. The company offers automatic sprays known as Air Wick Life Scents freshmatic refill winter moments. It is specially designed to control the bad smell coming from rooms due to damp climate.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing use of smart technology in air freshening devices. The use of smart technology such as smart homes, smart devices, and smart home appliances is increasing over time. With the help of smartphones, consumers can easily access, operate, and control their smart devices. Significant growth in automation technologies such as the Internet of things and increased global Internet penetration are some of the major drivers of the smart industries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Performance standards set by regulatory bodies. Regulatory guidelines related to product labeling, materials used in product packaging, performance standards, and information regarding ingredients in products need to be obeyed by the manufacturers of air care products. Consumers suffer when products are not made as per the performance standards set by the regulatory bodies. For air care products, the risk of fragrance-related allergies is high due to incorrect dosages of ingredient mixing. In labeling, manufacturers should list the ingredients used in fragrance manufacturing.
Key vendors
- Church & Dwight
- Henkel
- P&G
- Reckitt Benckiser
- S.C.JOHNSON & SON
Other prominent vendors
- Dabur
- Farcent Enterprise
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- Jimmy Up
- Julius Smann
- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical
- Rexair
