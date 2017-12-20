An external assessment of Bahamas Petroleum's oil licences has indicated they may contain 1.6bn to 3.3bn barrels of recoverable oil. A technical audit of the key structures in the company's southern licences conducted by Moyes & Co indicated aggregate mean volumetrics assessed for is a stock tank oil-initially-in-place of 8.3bn barrels, with an upside of up to 28bn barrels STOIIP. Moyes calculated 25-35% probability of success for each of the major reservoirs. Applying a recovery factor in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...