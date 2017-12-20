US crude oil inventories shrank rapidly during the latest reference week, despite a large increase in imports. Commercial oil inventories fell by 6.5m barrels over the week ending on 15 December (consensus: -3.77m) to reach 436.5m, according to the Energy Information Administration, the Department of Energy's statistical arm. However, those of gasoline rose by 1.2m b/d and those of distillates by 0.8m b/d. In parallel, over the same week crude oil imports grew by 471,000 b/d to average 7.8m b/d, ...

