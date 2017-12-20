

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Republicans voted once again on Wednesday to approve sweeping tax reform legislation, sending the bill to President Donald Trump's desk.



The House voted 224 to 201 in favor of the bill known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with the vote coming down largely along party lines.



The bill reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, gives tax breaks to pass-through businesses and includes provisions intended to encourage domestic business investment.



The legislation also reduces tax rate for most individuals, although the tax cuts for individuals are set to expire.



The House voted in favor of a similar bill on Tuesday but needed to re-vote due to procedural issues related to the reconciliation process.



The Senate voted 51 to 48 in favor of the $1.5 trillion tax reform bill early this morning, with the vote coming down strictly along party lines.



While GOP lawmakers argue reductions in the tax rates for businesses and individuals will boost economic growth, Democrats claim the legislation will give tax cuts to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.



The bill also includes a repeal of Obamacare's requirement that everyone has health insurance as well as a provision allowing energy development in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.



In remarks at a cabinet meeting ahead of the vote, Trump described the tax reform bill as an 'historic victory for the American people.'



