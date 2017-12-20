The global industrial overrunning clutches marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook, and growth prospects of the global industrial overrunning clutches market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into different segments based on product (sprag clutches, roller clutches, and spring clutches) and end-user (automotive, textile, marine, and power generation).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global industrial overrunning clutches market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest industrial overrunning clutches market

APAC is the major revenue-generating region for the global overrunning clutches market. This is due to the high demand from end-user industries such as automotive and textile industries in this region. China and India are the major revenue contributors in APAC. This is because China and India are the major textile manufacturing countries and China is a major automobile manufacturing country across the globe.

"Favorable government policies and low operating cost are a major factor for the presence of a high number of end-user industries in APAC. This is having a positive impact on the overrunning clutches market. Furthermore, the investments in end-user industries are expected to increase during the forecast period. This will lead to new projects and upgrading of existing facilities. These upcoming projects and upgrades in end-user facilities will lead to an increase in the demand for overrunning clutches," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead automation research expert from Technavio.

Industrial overrunning clutches market in EMEA

The revenue from the market in EMEA is expected to be slightly lower than that of the market in APAC. This is primarily due to the economic condition of countries such as Greece and Portugal. The mining industry in African countries has witnessed a slow growth that is impacting the overrunning clutches market in the EMEA. Textile, power generation, marine, and food and beverage are some of the major industries in EMEA. The investments in the power generation and textile industries are expected to help EMEA in generating a higher revenue during the forecast period.

"The upgrading of existing textile manufacturing plants and power generation facilities with advanced industrial machinery has led to the increase in demand for overrunning clutches. The commercial and residential sectors are adopting automation solutions to render the growing demand for energy. Infrastructural development has also been witnessed for improving the efficiency of the existing plants," says Sushmit

Industrial overrunning clutches market in the Americas

The automotive, power generation and marine industries are the major end-user industries in the Americas. Countries such as the US are investing in alternate energy projects such as the solar and wind power. This has resulted in the growth of overrunning clutches because these clutches are used in turbine management in wind power generation units.

The upgrading of existing manufacturing facilities has led to the moderate growth of the overrunning clutches market, and it will continue to impact the overrunning clutches market during the forecast period. However, as American industries are technologically advanced, it is expected that the incorporation of electric drives will impact the overrunning clutches market during the latter half of the forecast period.

Some of the vendors in the global industrial overrunning clutches market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Altra Industrial Motion

Hilliard

RINGSPANN

Stemin Breitbach

Thomson Industries

