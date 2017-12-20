The "Future of Portuguese Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Future of Portuguese Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022 offers detailed analysis of the Portuguese defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Portuguese military expenditure declined at a CAGR of -3.49% to value US$12.2 Billion cumulatively during the historic period. This was primarily due to the debt crisis, which has severely affected the Portuguese economy, requiring the country to adopt tough austerity measures, such as reducing wages and raising tax rates. However, the Portuguese government undertook anti-austerity measures between 2016 and 2017, and is planning to completely withdraw austerity reforms during the forecast period, which is expected to boost the country's economy.

Portuguese homeland security expenditure is anticipated to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 1.59% during 2018-2022. This expenditure is primarily driven by Portugal's focus on enhancing its defense capabilities to counter the increasing rate of cyber-attacks and securing the country's maritime borders.

Portugal's defense imports declined after 2012 due to budget cuts. The country sourced the majority of its defense equipment from the US, accounting for 39.5% of total imports during 2012-2016. Italy, Austria, Denmark, Finland and Israel are other major countries from which Portugal has imported military equipment. Over the period 2017-2022, Portugal's defense imports are expected to increase slightly as Portugal is in the process of purchasing six KC-390 military airlifters from Embraer. The country is also willing to acquire a landing platform dock (LPD) and new replenishment ship post-2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Arsenal Alfeite

Critical Software

EID

EMPORDEF TI

Edisoft

Fabrequipa

Indra Sistemas

Leonardo

OGMA

