sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

994,58 Euro		-4,90
-0,49 %
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
993,77
994,31
20:10
993,67
994,42
20:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A903,37-0,73 %
AMAZON.COM INC994,58-0,49 %