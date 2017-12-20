

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - It seems that e-commerce giant Amazon is getting ready to take the fight directly to its rival Google by planning to launch a YouTube like video-sharing platform.



According to reports, Amazon is mulling about its own video platform and has filed two trademarks requests with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for names 'Amazontube,' and another called 'Opentube. It was first spotted by TV Answer Man.



In its filings, Amazon describes Amazontube or Opentube as providers of 'non-downloadable pre-recorded audio, visual and audiovisual works via wireless networks.'



The service will also allow users 'to share content, photos videos, text, data, images and other electronic works,' and goes on to list topics, ranging from gaming to dance, fashion and tech.



Meanwhile, DomainNameWire points out that Amazon has been registering a bunch of domain names, including AlexaOpenTube.com, AmazonAlexaTube.com, and AmazonOpenTube.com.



This news comes amidst ongoing battle among Amazon and Google about YouTube's blockade on Amazon devices. Google had announced that it was removing its app from the Echo and from Fire TV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX