Irish low cost airline RyanAir is to be investigated by two parliamentary committees after allegations of appalling working conditions for staff. Frank Field and Rachel Reeves chairs of the work and pensions and the business committees have written to Michael O'Leary, the carrier's chief executive, asking that he answer said allegations. The accusations claimed that employees were being underpaid and were even being asked to pay for their own uniforms. It was also claimed that they were only ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...