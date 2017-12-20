H&D Wireless Have Been Approved for Listing on First North

STOCKHOLM, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- First day of Trade 22 December

Hitech & Development Sweden Holding AB ("H&D Wireless") hereby declares that the company has been Approved For listing on Nasdaq Stockholm First North. First day of trading in H&D Wireless Shares Is The 22 December 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg )

Earlier in December H&D Wireless made a successful emission Rights issue subscribed to 170%. H&D Wireless raised 26MSEK of capital before issue costs. The company's operations based on the proprietary cloud RTLS the Griffin Enterprise Positioning System (GEPS) platform.

"The strong oversubscription I think reflected the great interest that exists for H&D Wireless. The new money will now be used within the Enterprise business unit. Our new industrial IoT solution for wireless real-time tracking (RTLS), is specially developed for customers in the manufacturing industry and to facilitate their path to digitisation," says Pär, the company's founder and CEO.

Company description

H&D Wireless Company description is available via the following link: http://www.hd-wireless.com/investors/reports/

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB Is appointed To Certified advisor for H&D Wireless.

Financial Advisor

Göteborg Corporate Finance has been the financial advisor for H&D Wireless.

Issuer Agent

Hagberg & Aneborn has been the issuer agent in the rights issue.

This information is such information that H&D Wireless AB is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the contact person above, for publication on the 20 December 2017.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish provider of services in the Internet of things, cloud and platform systems. The company's IoT Cloud Griffin is an end-to-end system solution and consists of wireless modules, cloud services and smart phone applications for smart homes and world-class businesses. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin ENINTERPRIse Positioning System (GEPS ') As a cloud service for indoor of physical things in corporate business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is one of Sweden's fastest growing and most award-winning IoT companies, with over 1 100 000 wireless products delivered so far for IoT, M2M Solutions all over the world.