The global motorcycle braking system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005386/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle braking system market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global motorcycle braking system market segmentation by application and end-user

Technavio's report on the global motorcycle braking system market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including commuter motorcycles, mid-weight motorcycles, and heavyweight motorcycles. In 2016, the global motorcycle braking system market was dominated by the commuter motorcycles segment, accounting for a share of around 54%.

Based on geography, the global motorcycle braking system market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. As of 2016, close to 92% of the market share came from APAC.

"India and China are the major contributors to the motorcycle market in APAC. These two countries account for more than 70% of the global motorcycle sales owing to the increasing economic standards and rise in the standard of living of people in these countries. The sales of motorcycles further increased due to people's preference towards motorcycle as a major mode of commutation in these most populous countries in the world. They also consider motorcycles as the best alternative to walking or public transportation," says Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive components research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global motorcycle braking system market: competitive vendor landscape

The global motorcycle braking system market has marked immense growth in terms of technological innovations. Development of innovative designs, in terms of size and weight, are expected to continue during the forecast period. Apart from this, the possible introduction of new entrants in the market will increase the competition among existing players during the forecast period. However, these factors will benefit customers significantly in terms of cost and performance. Furthermore, the advancements in braking systems are paving the way for autonomous vehicles. Automakers across the globe are adopting such advanced technologies in the safety front that will make driving a safer and comfortable experience.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Safety benefits of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in motorcycles

Manufacturers prioritizing lightweight braking systems

Market challenges:

High costs associated with ABS systems for low-powered motorcycles

Technical glitches in ABS

Market trends:

Development of automatic braking system

Inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors in sports motorcycles to improve safety

Get a sample copy of the global motorcycle braking system market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005386/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com