

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Ford has announced a voluntary recall of about 10,150 model year 2018 Escape SUVs to fix problems with the side curtain airbags.



The vehicles' side curtain airbags have a component that may detach during deployment of the inflatable curtain air bag. This can cause a tear in the airbag that could cause the side airbag to not fully inflate. Ford was contacted last month by the side curtain airbag supplier Autoliv concerning a test that showed a problem.



If the component detaches during deployment, it may enter the passenger compartment and be a projectile within the vehicle cabin, increasing the risk of injury.



Ford, however, is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the side airbag problems.



The 2018 Ford Escape recall is expected to begin January 29, 2018. Ford dealerships will need to replace the driver and passenger side curtain airbags.



