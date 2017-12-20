Skulltec LLC: Former Olympic Gold Medalist and 10-Time World Boxing Champion Oscar De La Hoya Teams Up with Skulltec to Improve Fighter Safety

CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions Endorses New Product, Skulltec's Skullcap, to Reduce Likelihood of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)



LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / As part of a campaign to reduce the prevalence of CTE and other brain injuries in boxers, former 10-time world champion and current Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, is teaming up with Skulltec, the new high-performing safety headgear company out of Arizona.

As the diagnosis for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), better known in the boxing world as Punch Drunk Syndrome, continues to grow, De La Hoya has made a significant investment in Skulltec. Specifically, De La Hoya is endorsing the Skullcap - a safety item designed to go under any headgear used in sparring.

"Fighters put everything on the line every time they step in the ring and, far too often, it results in serious damage," De La Hoya said. "While head trauma can happen in an instant, far more often the damage comes from repeated punches during a lifetime of fighting and sparring. If I can do anything to help boxers avoid CTE and other brain injuries, I will, and I believe using Skulltec's Skullcap in sparring will have a positive impact."

Multiple studies performed have shown that using Skulltec's products results in a significant reduction in impact, and therefore, it reduces the damage done.

Skulltec is excited to be teaming up with Oscar and Golden Boy Promotions to create a safety-driven culture in the sport of boxing! Protecting any athlete has been and always will be our goal!

