Global $4.44 Billion Surface Inspection Market 2017-2023 by Component, Surface Type & End-User

The "Surface Inspection Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecaststo 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Surface Inspection Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.89% to reach a total market size of US$4.449 billion by 2023, from US$3.188 billion in 2018.
Surface Inspection helps to detect defects on various surfaces as per the user requirement. Industrial automation and enforcement of quality standards in the manufacturing sector are some of the key factors driving the market growth.
The demand for surface inspection solutions in the automotive industry due to increasing the complexity of design and need to inspect electronic printing in Electronics and Electrical manufacturing are some other factors surging the demand for surface inspection solutions over the forecast period. Technological advancement has also contributed to market growth by reducing overall cost and increasing accuracy. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest rate due to increased manufacturing activities, factory automation and need of operational efficiency and product quality.
Segmentation
By Component
- Camera
- Optics
- Processor
- Software
- Others
By Surface Type
- 2D
- 3D
By End User Industry
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Travel and Transport/Logistics
- Others
Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Baumer Inspection, Isra Vision, AMETEK, Omron Corporation, Adept Technology, Cognex Corporation, Edmund Optics, Matrox Imaging and Teledyne Technologies among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)
6. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Surface Type (US$ billion)
7. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)
8. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Baumer Inspection
- Isra Vision
- AMETEK
- Omron Corporation
- Adept Technology
- Cognex Corporation
- Edmund Optics
- Matrox Imaging
- Teledyne Technologies
