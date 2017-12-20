Global $4.44 Billion Surface Inspection Market 2017-2023 by Component, Surface Type & End-User

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Surface Inspection Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecaststo 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Surface Inspection Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.89% to reach a total market size of US$4.449 billion by 2023, from US$3.188 billion in 2018.



Surface Inspection helps to detect defects on various surfaces as per the user requirement. Industrial automation and enforcement of quality standards in the manufacturing sector are some of the key factors driving the market growth.



The demand for surface inspection solutions in the automotive industry due to increasing the complexity of design and need to inspect electronic printing in Electronics and Electrical manufacturing are some other factors surging the demand for surface inspection solutions over the forecast period. Technological advancement has also contributed to market growth by reducing overall cost and increasing accuracy. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest rate due to increased manufacturing activities, factory automation and need of operational efficiency and product quality.



Segmentation



By Component

Camera

Optics

Processor

Software

Others

By Surface Type

2D

3D

By End User Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Travel and Transport/Logistics

Others

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Baumer Inspection, Isra Vision, AMETEK, Omron Corporation, Adept Technology, Cognex Corporation, Edmund Optics, Matrox Imaging and Teledyne Technologies among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)



6. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Surface Type (US$ billion)



7. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)



8. Surface Inspection Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Baumer Inspection

Isra Vision

AMETEK

Omron Corporation

Adept Technology

Cognex Corporation

Edmund Optics

Matrox Imaging

Teledyne Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7m6jg3/global_4_44?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716