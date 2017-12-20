The latest market research report by Technavio on the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market by type of charging (manual charging and automatic charging), by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Growing traction for smart cities: a major market driver

In 2016, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market was dominated by manual charging, accounting for a share of close to 79%

In 2016, EMEA dominated the robotic vacuum cleaner market and accounted for a share of more than 44%

Dyson, ECOVACS, Hanool Robotics, and ILIFE are a few players in the market

Growing traction for smart cities: a major market driver

Growing traction for smart cities is one of the major factors driving the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market. A smart building includes the integration of all standalone systems such as consumer electronics, appliances, and other environmental control systems with a centralized control to make the whole structure integrated and intelligent. Smart buildings are increasingly gaining a foothold with investments in smart cities in developed and developing countries. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners are Wi-Fi-enabled and can be controlled with mobile applications remotely. This eases the communication of the device with the smart building system. As people residing in smart cities are inclined towards automating all the aspects of their homes, from electricity use to cleaning, the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners will increase during the forecast period.

EMEA: largest residential robotic vacuum cleaner market

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period. In EMEA, Europe is the major region of focus for the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market. This region accounts for a major share in the global market, and the product sales in this region are anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners in the Middle East and Africa is currently low, but it is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onrobotics, "Europe is the major region in the concerned market as it is characterized by various factors such as high disposable income, high level of education, tech-savvy population, acceptance of advanced technologies, the eurozone crisis, intensifying competition among vendors, and regulatory framework for power consumption. Additional technological features in robot vacuum cleaners such as integration of mobile apps, IoT, building automation systems, enhanced mapping systems, auto charging, smart sensors, intelligent power control, and auto adjustment of suction poweraccording to the application are improving the capability of vacuum cleaner solutions."

Competitive vendor landscape

Vendors are not only expanding the market by selling robots but are also developing new generation robots that are technologically advanced. It has been noticed that developed countries will mainly contribute to the replacement of old and traditional robotic vacuum cleaners, whereas developing countries will witness a surge in new installations. Vendors can generate revenue through selling the components used in residential vacuum cleaning robots or by providing services such as warranty during the forecast period.

