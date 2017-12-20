The extraordinary shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Wednesday, 20th of December, 2017 starting at 15.00 at the office of the Company located at Sõjakooli 11 Tallinn. As per the registration list of the meeting 3 shareholders were present at the meeting, who represented in total 32 514 016 votes, which form 57,36% of all votes attached to the shares.



The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:



1. Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting



Decision adopted was as follows:



Elect Ervin Nurmela as the Chairman of the Meeting. Elect Liisa Kirss as the Secretary of the Meeting.



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



2. Distribution of profit and payment of dividends



The retained earnings of AS Pro Kapital Grupp based on 2016 annual report were 59 104 thousand euros, loss of 2016 financial year was in amount of 3 913 thousand euros. Retained earnings after covering the loss of 2016 financial year is therefore in amount of 55 191 thousand euros.



Distribute 850 319,31 euro from retained earnings as profit to the shareholders (0,015 euros per share X 56 687 954 shares). No allocation shall be made to the capital reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends shall be fixed on the close of the business on the 10th business day after the date of the shareholders meeting (record date) [08.01.2018]. All shareholders entered into share register on close of the business on record date are entitled to receive dividend. Dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on the 5th business day after the record date [15.01.2018].



100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.



The ex-date (for changes in the rights regarding the shares) is 05.01.2017, regarding which the Company shall issue a reminder company announcement on 03.01.2017.



Minutes of the extraordinary shareholders meeting will be published on AS Pro Kapital Grupp web page www.prokapital.com not later than 21st of December, 2017.





