The global robotics market in the semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global robotics market in the semiconductor industry segmentation by application and solution

Technavio's report on the global robotics market in semiconductor industry analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including assembly line, material handling, welding, sealing and dispensing, inspection and testing, and machine tending. As projected in 2016, more than 30% of the market share originated from the assembly line.

Based on solution, the global robotics market in the semiconductor industry has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. As of 2016, more than 46% of the market share came from hardware.

"Robots used in the semiconductor industry are equipped with electronic and mechanical components to allow them to grip an object. These robots are designed to work with small and sensitive components and the hardware used in these robots is developed in a way to prevent the mishandling. Industrial robots are developed using various hardware such as roboticarm, sensors, controllers, and cables, which are flexible and simultaneously offer safety. Collaborative robots are widely used in the semiconductor industry as they are fast, flexible, precise, and safe when working in collaboration with industrial workers," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Global robotics market in semiconductor industry: competitive vendor landscape

The global robotics market in the semiconductor industry contains a considerable number of regional and global vendors. The semiconductor industry has witnessed growth because of the increased demand for advanced equipment. The automotive industry has also witnessed the development of smart cars requiring sophisticated electronic and mechanicalcomponents. To develop advanced components and software-enabled micro and nanochips, the semiconductor industry is moving forward with the adoption of modern technologies and automation.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Cost-effective flexible automation

Speed and repeatability leading to higher adoption of industrial robots

Market challenges:

Cost-intensive nature of robotic technology

Unsuitability of industrial robots in damp environments

Market trends:

Interconnected robots for semiconductor industrial automation

Integration of small and precise robots in semiconductor industry

