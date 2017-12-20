Research Now and SSI Merger Successfully Completed

Gary S. Laben Will Lead Combined Organization

PLANO, Texas andSHELTON, Connecticut, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now and Survey Sampling International (SSI) announce that their merger agreement has received all necessary global regulatory approvals and has closed. Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now, will lead the joint organization as CEO.

The combined company is privately held, with Court Square Capital Partners and HGGC, the current majority owners of Research Now and SSI, respectively, remaining as majority owners of the combined business. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly released.

The company will be known as Research Now SSI. With the merger, it becomes the market research industry's largest provider of online panel data and technology-based research solutions based on opted-in data.

"Together, we are exceptionally well-positioned for growth in our established market research customer base as well as in new, strategic areas that span the entire marketing continuum of data-driven consumer engagement," says Laben. "With our core asset of verified, opted-in data, and an innovative approach to marketing services based on actual voice of the consumer, we can offer existing and new customers new ways to achieve optimized marketing performance."

About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the global leader in digital research data for better insights and business decisions. The company provides world-class research data solutions that enable better results for more than 3,500 market research, consulting, media, healthcare and corporate clients. Research Now SSI operates globally with locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and is recognized as the quality, scale, and customer satisfaction leader in the market research industry. For more information, please go to www.researchnow.com and www.surveysampling.com.

