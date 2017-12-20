The global sodium chlorate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global sodium chlorate market by end-user that includes paper and pulp and others. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing demand from paper and pulp industry

The increasing digitization has reduced the use of printing paper. However, the paper and pulp industry is still growing due to the increased use of tissue paper and packaging paper. Different types of tissue paper such as toilet papers, facial tissues, hand towels, and paper handkerchiefs are available that are widely used in offices, restaurants, and households. This is driving the demand for pulp, which is further driving the demand for sodium chlorate as it is used to produce chlorine dioxide that is the bleaching agent for pulp.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "The packaging industry is a key user of paper and is driving the growth of the paper and pulp industry. The e-commerce industry is also rapidly using paper for packaging products. In the newspapers and magazines industries, the demand for paper is high. All these factors are leading to the growth of the paper and pulp industry, which further drives the demand for bleaching agents such as chlorine dioxide. Therefore, the global sodium chlorate market is witnessing growth."

Market trend: growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals

Surface treatment of metals is a common procedure carried out in various industries including automotive, construction, container, electrical, medical, industrial equipment, chemical laboratories, and aerospace. Sodium chlorate is gaining popularity in the surface treatment of metal applications. This method provides various performance benefits such as enhanced adhesion between metal and paint layer, corrosion resistance, and surface activation. Metal surface treatment is also necessary to enhance the hardness and adhesion of the surface. Chemicals such as nitric acid, carboxylic acid chelates, hydrofluoric acid, phosphoric acid, and sodium dichromate are also used for metal surface treatments.

Market challenge: presence of many substitutes of sodium chlorate

In the paper and pulp industry, bleaching is done to increase the brightness (white color) of the paper obtained from the pulp. There are different types of pulp, and they require different processes of bleaching and different bleaching chemicals as well. In case of mechanical pulps, which contain a huge amount of lignin, the focus of bleaching is to remove only chromophores (color causing groups). Alkaline hydrogen peroxide is the commonly used bleaching agent in case of mechanical pulp.

Some of the vendors in the market

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Chemtrade

Kemira

Superior Plus

The global sodium chlorate market has several vendors. Backward integration is witnessed in this market as the key raw material required to produce sodium chlorate is being produced by the sodium chlorate vendors. Due to the increasing demand for sodium chlorate, companies are also introducing new technologies and opening new plants to expand their production capabilities. Therefore, the competition in the market is growing in the global sodium chlorate market.

