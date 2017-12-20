- Accelerated approval of Perjeta for neoadjuvant use also converted to full approval -

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Perjeta (pertuzumab), in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy (the Perjeta-based regimen), for adjuvant (after surgery) treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence. People should receive the adjuvant Perjeta-based regimen for one year (up to 18 cycles). The FDA has also converted the previously granted accelerated approval of the Perjeta-based regimen to full approval for neoadjuvant (before surgery) treatment of HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer (either greater than two centimeters in diameter or node-positive). People receiving the neoadjuvant Perjeta-based regimen should continue Perjeta and Herceptin after surgery to complete one year of treatment.

"The goal of treating breast cancer early is to provide people with the best chance for a cure. While we come closer to this goal with each advance, many people still have a recurrence and progress to the metastatic stage," said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "Today's approval of Perjeta means people with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence have a new, clinically meaningful treatment option to reduce the chances of their disease returning."

The FDA-approved use of the Perjeta-based regimen for adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive EBC at high risk of recurrence is based on results of the Phase III APHINITY study. At the time of the primary analysis with a median of 45.4 months follow-up:

In the overall study population, Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy significantly reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence or death by 18 percent compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy alone (HR=0.82, 95% CI 0.67-1.00, p=0.047).

High-risk patients included patients such as those with lymph node-positive or hormone receptor-negative breast cancer. The subgroup results were as follows: Lymph node-positive subgroup (HR=0.77, 95% CI 0.62-0.96) Hormone receptor-negative subgroup (HR=0.76, 95% CI 0.56-1.04) Hormone receptor-positive subgroup (HR=0.86, 95% CI 0.66-1.13) Lymph node-negative subgroup (HR=1.13, 95% CI 0.68-1.86)



The most common severe (Grade 3-4) side effects with the Perjeta-based regimen are low levels of white blood cells with or without a fever, diarrhea, decrease in certain types of white blood cells, decrease in red blood cells, fatigue, nausea and mouth blisters or sores. The most common side effects are diarrhea, nausea, hair loss, fatigue, nerve damage and vomiting.

The supplemental Biologics License Application for the Perjeta-based regimen for adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive EBC was granted Priority Review, a designation given to medicines the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease.

Perjeta is also approved for use in combination with Herceptin and docetaxel in people who have HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to different parts of the body (metastatic) and who have not received anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer.

For those who qualify, Genentech offers patient assistance programs for people prescribed Perjeta and Herceptin by their doctor through Genentech Access Solutions. Please contact Genentech Access Solutions at (866) 422-2377 or visit http://www.Genentech-Access.com for more information.

About APHINITY

APHINITY (Adjuvant Pertuzumab and Herceptin IN Initial TherapY in Breast Cancer, NCT01358877/ BO25126/ BIG 4-11) is an international, Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-arm study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy as adjuvant therapy in 4,805 people with operable HER2-positive EBC. The primary efficacy endpoint of the APHINITY study is invasive disease-free survival (iDFS), which in this study is defined as the time a patient lives without return of invasive breast cancer at any site or death from any cause after adjuvant treatment. Secondary endpoints include cardiac and overall safety, overall survival, disease-free survival and health-related quality of life. The study will continue to follow participants for ten years.

The following table is a summary of APHINITY study results supporting this approval.

APHINITY Study Results Median follow-up for intent-to-treat (ITT) population 45.4 months (381 events) Primary endpoint: invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) HR=0.82, 95% CI 0.67-1.00, p=0.047* Perjeta +

Herceptin +

chemotherapy

n=2,400 Placebo

Herceptin +

chemotherapy

n=2,404 iDFS at 3 years ITT population

n=4,804 94.1%

171 events 93.2%

210 events HR=0.82, 95% CI 0.67-1.00, p=0.047* Node-positive subgroup

n=3,005 92.0%

139 events

n=1,503 90.2%

181 events

n=1,502 HR=0.77, 95% CI 0.62-0.96 Node-negative subgroup

n=1,799 97.5%

32 events

n=897 98.4%

29 events

n=902 HR=1.13, 95% CI 0.68-1.86 Hormone receptor-positive subgroup

n=3,082 94.8%

100 events

n=1,536 94.4%

119 events

n=1,546 HR=0.86, 95% CI 0.66-1.13 Hormone receptor-negative subgroup

n=1,722 92.8%

71 events

n=864 91.2%

91 events

n=858 HR=0.76, 95% CI 0.56-1.04 Anthracycline chemotherapy subgroup

n=3,742 93.8%

139 events

n=1,865 93.0%

171 events

n=1,877 HR=0.82, 95% CI 0.66-1.03 Non-anthracycline chemotherapy subgroup

n=1,062 94.9%

32 events

n=535 94.0%

39 events

n=527 HR=0.82, 95% CI 0.51-1.31 Safety Heart failure 0.6% 0.2% Most common (=5%) severe (Grade 3-4) adverse events Neutropenia

Decrease in a certain type of white blood cell 16% 16% Febrile neutropenia

Fever associated with decrease in a certain type of white blood cell 12% 11% Diarrhea 10% 4% Neutrophil count decreased

Decrease in a certain type of white blood cell 10% 10% Anemia

Decrease in red blood cells 7% 5%

* Analysis stratified by nodal status, protocol version, central hormone receptor status and adjuvant chemotherapy regimen. Stratification factors are defined according to the randomization data for iDFS. Exploratory analyses without adjusting for multiple comparisons. Results are considered descriptive. Symptomatic heart failure (New York Heart Association class III or IV) with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) drop =10 percent from baseline and to below 50 percent.

About Perjeta

Perjeta is a medicine that targets the HER2 receptor, a protein found on the outside of many normal cells and in high quantities on the outside of cancer cells in HER2-positive cancers. Perjeta is designed specifically to prevent the HER2 receptor from pairing (or 'dimerizing') with other HER receptors (EGFR/HER1, HER3 and HER4) on the surface of cells, a process that is believed to play a role in tumor growth and survival. Binding of Perjeta to HER2 may also signal the body's immune system to destroy the cancer cells. The mechanisms of action of Perjeta and Herceptin are believed to complement each other, as both bind to the HER2 receptor, but to different places. The combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is thought to provide a more comprehensive, dual blockade of HER signaling pathways, thus preventing tumor cell growth and survival.

Perjeta Indication Statements

Perjeta is approved for use in combination with Herceptin and docetaxel in people who have HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to different parts of the body (metastatic) and who have not received anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer.

Perjeta is approved for use in combination with Herceptin and chemotherapy for:

use prior to surgery (neoadjuvant treatment) in people with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer (tumor is greater than two centimeters in diameter or node-positive). Perjeta should be used as part of a complete treatment regimen for early stage breast cancer.

use after surgery (adjuvant treatment) in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer that has a high likelihood of coming back.

Important Safety Information

Side effects with Perjeta

Not all people have serious side effects; however, side effects with Perjeta therapy are common. It is important to know what side effects may happen and what symptoms a patient should watch for.

A patient's doctor may stop treatment if serious side effects happen. A patient should be sure to contact their healthcare team right away if they have questions or are worried about any side effects.

Most serious side effects

Perjeta may cause heart problems, including those without symptoms (such as reduced heart function) and those with symptoms (such as congestive heart failure).

A patient's doctor may run tests to monitor the patient's heart function before and during treatment with Perjeta.

Based on test results, a patient's doctor may hold or discontinue treatment with Perjeta.

Receiving Perjeta during pregnancy can result in the death of an unborn baby and birth defects.

Birth control should be used while receiving Perjeta and for seven months after a patient's last dose of Perjeta. If a patient is a mother who is breastfeeding, the patient should talk with her doctor about either stopping breastfeeding or stopping Perjeta.

If a patient thinks she may be pregnant, the patient should contact her healthcare provider immediately.

If a patient is exposed to Perjeta during pregnancy, or becomes pregnant while receiving Perjeta or within seven months following the last dose of Perjeta in combination with Herceptin, the patient is encouraged to enroll in the MotHER Pregnancy Registry by contacting (800) 690-6720 or visiting http://www.motherpregnancyregistry.com and report Perjeta exposure to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Other possible serious side effects

Perjeta should not be used in patients who are allergic to pertuzumab or to any of the ingredients in Perjeta.

Infusion-related reactions: Perjeta is a medicine that is delivered into a vein through a needle. This process can cause reactions known as infusion-related reactions. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta, Herceptin and docetaxel were feeling tired, abnormal or altered taste, allergic reactions, muscle pain and vomiting. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta alone were fever, chills, feeling tired, headache, weakness, allergic reactions and vomiting.

Perjeta is a medicine that is delivered into a vein through a needle. This process can cause reactions known as infusion-related reactions. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta, Herceptin and docetaxel were feeling tired, abnormal or altered taste, allergic reactions, muscle pain and vomiting. The most common infusion-related reactions when receiving Perjeta alone were fever, chills, feeling tired, headache, weakness, allergic reactions and vomiting. Severe allergic reactions: Some people receiving Perjeta may have severe allergic reactions, called hypersensitivity reactions or anaphylaxis. These reactions may be severe, may happen quickly and may affect many areas of the body.

Most common side effects

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and docetaxel for treatment of breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic) are:

Diarrhea

Hair loss

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Nausea

Feeling tired

Rash

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and docetaxel as part of an early breast cancer regimen before surgery are:

Hair loss

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Diarrhea

Nausea

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and docetaxel following three cycles of epirubicin, cyclophosphamide and fluorouracil as part of an early breast cancer regimen before surgery are:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Hair loss

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Vomiting

Feeling tired

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin, docetaxel and carboplatin as part of an early breast cancer regimen before surgery are:

Diarrhea

Hair loss

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Nausea

Feeling tired

Vomiting

Low levels of red blood cells

Low platelet count

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and paclitaxel following four cycles of dose-dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide as part of an early breast cancer regimen before surgery are:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Hair loss

Feeling tired

Constipation

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Headache

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and docetaxel following four cycles of epirubicin, cyclophosphamide and fluorouracil as part of an early breast cancer regimen before surgery are:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Hair loss

Weakness

Constipation

Feeling tired

Mouth blisters or sores

Vomiting

Pain in the muscles

Low levels of red blood cells

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with Herceptin and chemotherapy as part of an early breast cancer regimen after surgery are:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Hair loss

Feeling tired

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Vomiting

Patients are encouraged to report side effects to Genentech and the FDA. Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information, including most serious side effects, at http://www.perjeta.com.

About Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 255,180 people in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 41,070 will die from the disease in 2017. In HER2-positive breast cancer, increased quantities of the Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor2 (HER2) are present on the surface of tumor cells. This is known as "HER2 positivity" and affects approximately 15-20 percent of people with breast cancer. HER2-positive cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer.

About Genentech in HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Genentech has spent more than 30 years studying the role of HER2 in cancer, and Perjeta is a result of this research. A diagnostic test is used to determine if a person's tumor is HER2-positive and whether treatment with HER2-targeted medicines is appropriate.

About Genentech Access Solutions

Access Solutions is part of Genentech's commitment to helping people access the Genentech medicines they are prescribed, regardless of their ability to pay. The team of in-house specialists at Access Solutions is dedicated to helping people navigate the access and reimbursement process, and to providing assistance to eligible patients in the United States who are uninsured or cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs for their medicine. To date, the team has helped more than 1.4 million patients access the medicines they need. Please contact Access Solutions (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or visit http://www.Genentech-Access.com for more information.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

