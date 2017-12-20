Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services and an operating business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), has entered into an affiliation agreement with Vuokatinmaa Holiday Apartments. The property is located just outside Vuokatti, a resort town in the Kainuu region of Northern Finland famed for its crystal-clear lakes, green forests, and rolling hills.

Darren Ettridge, Interval's senior vice president of resort sales and business development for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, said, "We welcome the addition of this lakefront property to Interval's quality resort network. Vuokatti is one of the country's top tourist destinations and is an ideal base in which to relax or engage in a variety of outdoor pursuits. Its spacious lodges will be very popular among Interval members traveling with family and friends."

Situated at the foot of the Vuokatinvaara hills, the modern log cabins blend into the natural landscape. Each of the one- and three-bedroom accommodations features a fireplace in the living room, a sauna, and a typical Finnish-style sleeping loft. Although the units have well-equipped kitchens, guests who desire a break from cooking can request a meal-delivery service.

Along with the beach, there are playground and barbecue areas onsite, and transportation is available for guests to go into town. There also is an extensive range of activities available in the surrounding area, from downhill and cross-country skiing in winter to water sports in the summer. For added convenience, fishing gear, bicycles, skates, canoes, and boats, can be rented on property.

"We chose Interval as our exchange partner because of its a global reputation as an industry leader that offers exceptional service and valuable leisure benefits," noted Petri Heikkinen, the developer of the resort. "Our team looks forward to working with the company's executives as we expand into shared ownership."

New purchasers at Vuokatinmaa Holiday Apartments will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; additional special offers at restaurants, and retail locations worldwide; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,000 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), a leading global provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences.

