The global solar robot kit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 33% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global solar robot kit market by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global solar robot kit market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including education and toy and hobby. As projected in 2016, around 65% of the market share originated from education.

Based on geography, the global solar robot kit market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. As of 2016, more than 45% of the market share came from the Americas.

"The US has seen the emergence of new pedagogical techniques such as activity-based learning over the last decade. Changes in education policy along with the implementation of Common Core State Standards have necessitated that educators in the US enroll in professional development to acquire information and communications technology skills along with other teaching techniques. Such policies are focused on successfully incorporating emerging educational hardware and software and implementing activity-based learning in institutions," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Global solar robot kit market: competitive vendor landscape

The global solar robot kit market is an emerging market and is expected to gain traction at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in adoption of toy and hobby robots for improvement in STEM education. A growing number of educational institutions are leveraging activity-based learning methods to ensure that K-12 education is more collaborative and involves hands-on learning. Leading vendors that provided toys and battery-powered robot kits have started to expand to the domain of solar robot kits to widen their consumer base and improve their presence in the market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increase in adoption of activity-based learning methods in schools

Initiatives to improve STEM education

Market challenges:

Threat from counterfeit products

Implementation issues

Market trends:

Science fairs and events stimulating interest in STEM-related careers in Europe

Emergence of maker culture

