

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $61.30 million, or $0.44 per share. This was lower than $126.42 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $2.95 billion. This was down from $2.96 billion last year.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $61.30 Mln. vs. $126.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.3%



