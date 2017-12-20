The rich global ecosystem of the biotechnology sector presents attractive investment opportunities

The association of Women Innovating Together in Healthcare (WITH Association), an international organization of senior female biotech, medtech, and healthcare executives, and Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, are together putting a spotlight on leaders and emerging companies coming out of the booming French biotech sector at an event they will host during the 36th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. WITH and Bpifrance have co-organized Vive la Biotech 2018! to be held in San Francisco on Sunday, January 7, 2018.The event will be presented in collaboration with Sanofi.

The invitation-only event will feature two panel discussions looking at the importance of investment and the biotech ecosystem to the growth and success of emerging biotech companies and the medical innovations they produce with a focus on the French biotech landscape.

The global biotechnology market size was estimated at $369.62 billion in 20161, and is expected to reach $727.1 billion by 20252, according to Grand View Research. In France, there were approximately 400 biotechnology companies in 2015-about 50 of these were public and the total market cap combined approaching €5 billion3. During the first half of 2017, approximately €492 million was raised by French biotech and medtech companies4

Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, the Founder and Chairwoman of the WITH Association and a biotech venture capital expert with more than 16 years of experience, will introduce a fireside chat featuring Olivier Brandicourt, MD, and CEO of Sanofi, and Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of Bpifrance. The conversation will be moderated by Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman of BioCentury Inc.

"Biotechnology is a fast-growing industry, and innovations in the field are increasingly coming from both major and emerging companies. Therefore, we are very excited and honored to be co-hosting Vive la Biotech 2018! to shine a light on these companies, their contributions and the industry at large" said Dr. Tordjman. "The mission of WITH is to enable accomplished female leaders from various backgrounds in the field to come together with the goal of developing innovative solutions for global healthcare issues, and this event is an excellent opportunity for our members to share information with industry giants and emerging leaders in the space."

Mr. Dufourcq said: "Bpifrance is strongly involved in the development of a dynamic French biotechnology sector. We're pleased to emphasize the attractiveness of this ecosystem and to have this opportunity to illustrate the significance of female leadership in this industry. This event allows us to highlight the achievements of the emerging companies participating in the event, exemplifying our broad strategy to help similar biotech companies access capital and expand their businesses."

Attendees will also hear from other successful leaders in the field with excellent track records from a variety of companies, including Citigroup, U.S. venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, Roche Partnering, DBV Technologies and Lysogene. Vive la Biotech 2018! is sponsored by global law firmDechert LLP and BioCentury, among many others.

About WITH:

Founded in 2010, the WITH Association (Women Innovating Together in Healthcare) is an international organization of senior female biotech, medtech, and healthcare executives from across the entire healthcare value chain-industry, medicine, research, charity and finance. WITH members representing the European Union, North America, Asia and Brazil all share a deep knowledge of the life sciences and an admirable records of high achievement in their respective fields. The organization inspires and supports the growth of participating individuals and the network as a whole, and was established on the values of openness, collaboration, creativity, generosity, and commitment. Founded and chaired by Rafaèle Tordjman, a 16-year venture capitalist with an impeccable track record in the life sciences industry, WITH aims to support industry growth from within by connecting leading executives to support the delivery of innovative healthcare solutions for the benefit of patients globally. For more information, visit http://with-association.com/.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance, a subsidiary of the French state and the Caisse des Dépôts and the entrepreneurs' trusted partner, finances businesses from the seed phase to IPO, through loans, guarantees and equity investments. Bpifrance also provides operational services and strong support for innovation, export, and external growth in partnership with Business France. Bpifrance offers to businesses a large range of financing opportunities at each key step of their development, including offers adapted to regional specificities. With its 48 regional offices (90% of decisions are made locally) Bpifrance represents a strategic tool for economic competitiveness dedicated to entrepreneurs. Bpifrance acts as a back-up for initiatives driven by the French State and the Regions to tackle 3 goals:

Contributing to SME's growth

Preparing tomorrow's competitiveness

Contributing to the development of a positive entrepreneur ecosystem.

With Bpifrance, businesses benefit from a powerful, efficient and close representative, to answer all their needs in terms of financing, innovation and investment.

More info: www.bpifrance.fr - Follow us: @bpifrance @BpifrancePresse

