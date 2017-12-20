The global waveguide connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global waveguide connectors market by application and end-user

Technavio's report on the global waveguide connectors market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including home appliances (microwave ovens), cellular communication (microwave radios) and radar systems. As projected in 2016, more than 75% of the market share originated from home appliances.

Based on geography the global waveguide connectors market has been segmented into Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The global waveguide market was dominated by the Americas with a market share of close to 44% in 2016.

"The demand for microwave radio will drive the market in the region. Currently, long-term evolution and LTE-Advanced technology are being implemented by cellular operators across the region. By 2019, the 5G network will be launched in early adopter countries such as the US, which will exclusively work on an IP-based networkthat will further drive the market for packet radios in the region. Waveguide connectors are used by radio vendors for transferring the high-power RF signal from the radio device to the directional microwave antenna," says Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research

Global waveguide connectors market: competitive vendor landscape

The global waveguide connectors market is concentrated and consists of major global vendors in the market. The major vendors in the market include CommScope, Radio Frequency Systems, Global Invacom, Advanced Technical Materials, SAGE Millimeter, HI MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGY, VivaTech, and Chengdu AINFO. The global vendors distinguish their product and services through customization, design, and specifications. The vendors face significant competition from the large and small companies including both broad-based suppliers and niche suppliers.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Deployment challenges in fiber technology

Miniaturization of electronic devices

Market challenges:

Rising prices of copper and brass

Manufacturing challenges in a production environment

Market trends:

Introduction of flexible waveguide connectors

Microwave backhaul in 5G

