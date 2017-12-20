

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



Japan also will see November numbers for supermarket and department store sales; in October, sales were down an annual 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



Hong Kong will release November figures for consumer prices, plus Q3 data for current account. In October, inflation was up 1.5 percent on year, while the current account surplus in Q2 was 16.41 billion HKD.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX